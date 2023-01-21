English
earnings News

ICICI Bank Q3 profit and net interest income rise by 34%, beat Street estimates

By Kanishka Sarkar  Jan 21, 2023 5:01:14 PM IST (Published)

ICICI Bank's profit for the October to December 2022 quarter of the fiscal rose 34 percent from the year ago level to Rs 8,311.9 crore.

ICICI Bank's profit for the October to December 2022 quarter of the fiscal rose 34 percent from the year ago level to Rs 8,311.9 crore, beating projections of a CNBC-TV18 analyst poll, the firm's quarterly earnings report released on Saturday shows.

The lender's net interest income (NII) for the quarter under review also jumped to Rs 16,464 crore, 34 percent compared to the same quarter last fiscal.
X