ICICI Bank's Net Interest Margin is also likely to improve on a sequential basis.

The Rs 15,624.3 crore NII number will also mean an improvement of 5.7 percent compared to the September quarter.

ICICI Bank's Net Interest Income NII (Rs Crore) Change (YoY, %) Q3FY23 (Est.) 15,624.3 27.7 Q2FY23 14,786.8 26.5 Q1FY23 13,210 20.8 Q4FY22 12,604.6 20.8 Q3FY22 12,235.9 23.4

ICICI Bank's bottomline is also likely to grow in excess of 30 percent. However, that would be slower than the growth seen in the previous three quarters.

ICICI Bank's Net Profit Net Profit (Rs Crore) Change (YoY, %) Q3FY23 (Est.) 8,095.8 30.7 Q2FY23 7,557.8 37.1 Q1FY23 6,924.9 50 Q4FY22 7,018.7 59.4 Q3FY22 6,193.7 25.4

Brokerage firm Philip Capital expects ICICI Bank to report loan growth of 21.1 percent from the same period last year and five percent from the September quarter. Management commentary on loan growth will be keenly awaited.

ICICI Bank's asset quality for the quarter is likely to remain stable. Provisions are expected to decline sequentially due to a decline in stress book. Philip Capital expects slippages to rise marginally to Rs 4,500 crore from Rs 4,366 crore in the September quarter.

ICICI Bank's Asset Quality Gross NPA (%) Net NPA (%) Q3FY23 (Phillip Capital Estimate) 3.2 0.6 Q2FY23 3.19 0.61 Q1FY23 3.41 0.7 Q4FY22 3.6 0.76 Q3FY22 4.82 0.99

The movement of the following books will be keenly watched by the street. At Rs 7,683 crore, the watchlist is currently 0.81 percent of total loans. Additionally, at Rs 6,713 crore, the restructured book is 0.72 percent of overall loans.

Shares of ICICI Bank have been underperformers off late. The stock has corrected close to 10 percent from its 52-week high of Rs 958, which it made on November 30 last year.