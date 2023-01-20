English
homeearnings News

ICICI Bank Earnings Preview | NII growth likely to be best in seven years, better NIMs expected

By Abhishek Kothari  Jan 20, 2023 5:43:04 PM IST (Published)

ICICI Bank's Net Interest Margin is also likely to improve on a sequential basis.

One of India's largest private lenders, ICICI Bank Ltd. will report results on Saturday, January 21. According to a CNBC-TV18 poll, the bank's projected 27.7 percent growth in its Net Interest Income is likely to be the best in seven years.

The Rs 15,624.3 crore NII number will also mean an improvement of 5.7 percent compared to the September quarter.
ICICI Bank's Net Interest IncomeNII (Rs Crore)Change (YoY, %)
Q3FY23 (Est.)15,624.327.7
Q2FY2314,786.826.5
Q1FY2313,21020.8
Q4FY2212,604.620.8
Q3FY2212,235.923.4
ICICI Bank's bottomline is also likely to grow in excess of 30 percent. However, that would be slower than the growth seen in the previous three quarters.
ICICI Bank's Net ProfitNet Profit (Rs Crore)Change (YoY, %)
Q3FY23 (Est.)8,095.830.7
Q2FY237,557.837.1
Q1FY236,924.950
Q4FY227,018.759.4
Q3FY226,193.725.4
Brokerage firm Philip Capital expects ICICI Bank to report loan growth of 21.1 percent from the same period last year and five percent from the September quarter. Management commentary on loan growth will be keenly awaited.
ICICI Bank's asset quality for the quarter is likely to remain stable. Provisions are expected to decline sequentially due to a decline in stress book. Philip Capital expects slippages to rise marginally to Rs 4,500 crore from Rs 4,366 crore in the September quarter.
ICICI Bank's Asset QualityGross NPA (%)Net NPA (%)
Q3FY23 (Phillip Capital Estimate)3.20.6
Q2FY233.190.61
Q1FY233.410.7
Q4FY223.60.76
Q3FY224.820.99
The movement of the following books will be keenly watched by the street. At Rs 7,683 crore, the watchlist is currently 0.81 percent of total loans. Additionally, at Rs 6,713 crore, the restructured book is 0.72 percent of overall loans.
The bank's Net Interest Margin is also likely to improve on a sequential basis.
Shares of ICICI Bank have been underperformers off late. The stock has corrected close to 10 percent from its 52-week high of Rs 958, which it made on November 30 last year.
Also Read: Private banks poised to report record numbers in third quarter | Earnings Preview
