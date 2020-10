The country's second-largest private sector lender ICICI Bank on Saturday reported a net profit of Rs 4,261.3 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the bank posted a net profit of Rs 1,131.20 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 3,142 crore for the quarter under review.

Net non-performing asset (NPA) ratio decreased from 1.23 percent on June 30, 2020, to 1.00 percent on September 30, 2020; including loans not classified as NPA pursuant to the Supreme Court’s interim order, net NPA ratio would have been 1.12 percent, the bank said.

The lender said total deposits grew by 20 percent year-on-year to Rs 832,936 crore on September 30, 2020. 17 percent growth in average current and savings account (CASA) deposits in Q2-2021. The average CASA ratio was 40.3 percent in Q2-2021.

The provision coverage ratio increased from 78.6 percent on June 30, 2020, to 81.5 percent on September 30, 2020. Additionally, the bank held COVID-19 related provisions of Rs 8,772 crore on September 30, 2020.