ICICI Bank Q1FY22 preview: Street expects 15-16% loan growth

ICICI Bank will be reporting its Q1FY22 earnings numbers on Saturday.

The street will be watching if the bank can deliver the highest net interest margin (NIM) in the last 24-26 quarters.

PhillipCapital is estimating a NIM of about 3.93 percent and if true will be the highest in the last 26 quarters.

PhillipCapital is also estimating the slippage of Rs 4,500 crore. So loan growth is expected to be around 15-16 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

The total lower-rated book is around Rs 17,500 crore which forms about 2.4 percent of the book. COVID-related restructuring is expected at Rs 3,180 crore.

The CNBC-TV18’s analyst poll suggests net interest income (NII) growth of 14.5 percent on a YoY basis and about 2 percent on a sequential basis. The analysts expect profit growth of 85.5 percent on a year on year basis on account of lower base last year and up about 9.5 percent on a sequential basis.

