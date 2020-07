The country’s second largest lender by assets, ICICI Bank, posted a 36 percent annual rise in profits for the quarter ending June. While the growth may look impressive, much of it was aided by a one-off item.

"During Q1FY21, the bank sold equity shares representing 3.96 percent in ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited and 1.5 percent in ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited for a total consideration of Rs 3,092.93 crore. The sale resulted in net gain (after sale related expenses) of Rs 3,036.29 crore in standalone financial results and Rs 2,715.87 crore in consolidated financial results for Q1FY21," the bank said. A handsome 21 times spike in treasury income from Rs 179 crore in Q1 FY20 to Rs 3,763 crore in Q1FY21 also helped prop up profits.

The standalone profit for the quarter stood at Rs 2,599 crore, and the gains the sale at Rs 3,036.29 crore. The bank did not reveal how much of the money realised from this stake sale was used for provisioning buffer and how much went into profits.

ICICI Bank set aside a large sum of Rs 5,550 crore of COVID-19 related provisions during the quarter. Its president Sandeep Batra told CNBC-TV18 during a media concall that this amount would "completely cushion the balance sheet from the impact of COVID-19."

As of June 30, the bank holds a total Rs 8,275 crore of COVID-19 related provisions. "This additional provision held by the Bank is more than the requirement as per the RBI guideline dated April 17, 2020,” it said.

The bank's net interest income (NII) rose nearly 20 percent over last year to Rs 9,278 crore.

Moratorium

"Our approach to the moratorium has been to permit the same for customers seeking it, after due engagement," ICICI Bank said in its investor presentation. From about 30 percent of total loans being under moratorium at end-April, the loans to customers where moratorium was effected for June repayments was about 17.5 percent of total loans at June 30, 2020.

Of this 17.5 percent, the bank said about 90 percent of the portfolio under moratorium at end-June comprises loans that were also under moratorium at end-May. This, the bank said, was in line with its expectations and the gradual resumption of economic activities in June.

Asset Quality

During the quarter, ICICI Bank added Rs 1,160 crore of new bad loans. Recoveries and upgrades, excluding write-offs, from non-performing loans stood at Rs 757 crore in Q1 FY21. The gross non-performing assets (NPA) as a percentage of gross advances improved to 5.99 percent in Q1 against 6.04 percent in the previous quarter. The net NPAs also improved to 1.34 percent in Q1 from 1.54 percent in the previous quarter.

The bank said its fund-based and non-fund based outstanding to borrowers rated BB and below (excluding non-performing assets) was Rs 17,110 crore as of June 30, compared to Rs 16,668 crore at March 31, 2020. The bank’s provision coverage ratio- which is the total provisions it holds against stressed and standard assets divided by gross bad loans- increased further to 78.6 percent at June 30, 2020.

Going ahead, however, the bank expects the COVID-19 related lockdowns to result in higher additions to bad loans. "We have conducted an internal stress test like every other bank as per RBI directions, but it is an internal exercise and we cannot reveal more details," responded the management when asked what the expected pandemic induced stress could look like.

Advances & Deposit Growth

New loans and deposits is the bread and butter for any bank to grow. The bank’s advances grew by a mere 6.5 percent over the previous year, and the total advances now stand at Rs 6,31,215 crore. Its domestic loans grew by 9.6 percent over the previous year, with the retail book growing by 11.3 percent.

“During Q1FY21, the loan growth was impacted due to lower credit demand and fee income declined due to lower borrowing and investment activity by customers and lower consumer spends. The slowdown in the economy is expected to result in higher additions to non-performing loans, increase in provisions, lower loan growth and fee income," the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Its deposits grew 21 percent over the previous year to Rs 8,01,622 crore in Q1, and by 18 percent over the previous quarter.

Capital Raising Plan