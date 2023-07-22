ICICI Bank Q1 results: Net profit rises 40% to Rs 9,648 crore

ICICI Bank Q1 results: In the March quarter of FY23 (Q4FY23), the net profit was Rs 9,121.9 crore and Rs 6,904.9 crore in Q1FY23.

ICICI Bank reported net profit of Rs 9,648 crore for the first quarter of FY23-24. The profit of India's second-largest private bank grew by 39.7 percent year-on-year, beating analyst estimates.

ICICI Bank's Q1 results were much higher than what a poll of three brokerages had revealed. According to Moneycontrol, the poll had shown a 29.5 percent rise in the June quarter net profit to Rs 8,982 crore YoY (down 5.1 percent quarter on quarter).

Meanwhile, the net interest income (NII) of the lender increased by 38 percent year-on-year to Rs 18,227 crore in April-June FY24 quarter from Rs 13,210 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Net interest margin was 4.78 percent in Q1FY23-24 compared to 4.01 percent in Q1 of 23 and 4.90 percent in Q4 of FY23.

As of July 21, ICICI Bank's stock closed at Rs 996.70, registering a 0.13 percent rise compared to the previous day's closing price. In contrast, the benchmark Sensex experienced a 1.31 percent decline, closing at 66,684.26.

Sandeep Batra, ED, ICICI Bank told CNBC-TV18 that the Indian economy continues to remain resilient. "We continue to operate within our risk calibrated framework. Our Core operating profit grew by 35.2 percent YoY and profit after tax grew by 39.7 percent YoY," he said. He further informed, "Our home loan portfolio grew by 15.6 percent in Q1, mortage portfolio stands at Rs 3.55 lakh crore."

Here are 14 key highlights from ICICI Bank's Q1 earnings:

1. Total period-end deposits increased by 17.9 percent YoY

2. Total term deposits increased by 25.8 percent YoY

3. Average current account deposits increased by 9.2 percent YoY

4. Savings account deposits increased by 5.6 percent YoY

5. Bank had a network of 6,074 branches, 16731 ATMs and cash recycling machines at June 30

6. Net domestic advances grew by 20.6 percent YoY and 4 percent QoQ

7. Retail loan portfolio grew by 21.9 percent YoY

8. Net addition to gross NPAs, excluding write-offs and sale, at Rs 1,807 crore in Q1

9. More than 1 crore activations on iMobile Pay by non-ICICI Bank account holders at end-June 2023

10. 2,30,000 registrations by non-ICICI Bank account holders on InstaBIZ till June 30

11. Bank had a market share of 30 percent by value in electronic toll collections through FASTag in Q1

12. Gross NPA additions were Rs 5,318 cr in Q1 vs Rs 4,297 crore QoQ

13. Recoveries and upgrades of NPAs, excluding write-offs and sale, were Rs 3,511 crore in Q1

14. Rate of deposits increase has been slower than increase in rate of lending NIM was at 4.78 percent in Q1 vs 4.90 percent QoQ