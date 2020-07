ICICI Bank posted a strong performance in its first-quarter earnings, with its operating profit growing strongly even in the face of modest loan growth.

The bank’s asset quality improved to a 14-quarter high even as it made provisions for the impact of COVID-19 by using proceeds from recent stake sales in subsidiaries.

Deposit momentum remained strong even as moratorium book declined to 17.5 percent from 30 percent earlier.

Below are the key takeaways and highlights

Peer comparison

Stronger deposit momentum.

Despite having a higher share of the retail portfolio, decline in retail book QoQ was the lowest amongst peers.

ICICI Bank has the highest share of low-cost deposit franchise amongst the three, making it the most preferred bank for retail customers on both deposits and advances front.

Slippages or formation of bad loans were the lowest for ICICI Bank when compared to peers.

Particulars Deposit (QOQ, %) Advances (QOQ, %) CASA (%) Slippages (Rs cr) Moratorium 2 (% of book) Retail Share (%) Retail Bk(QOQ) HDFC Bank 3.65 0.97 40.10 3557.76 9.00 47.34 (3.92) ICICI Bank 3.98 (2.18) 42.49 1160.00 17.50 64.09 (0.84) Axis Bank (1.87) (1.76) 40.88 2218.00 15.50 53.20 (2.21)

Comparing productivity of all three banks, the operating efficiency of ICICI Bank is the best amongst others.

ICICI Bank also has a lower credit-deposit ratio, which augurs well in terms of headroom for margin improvement going ahead. The lower CD ratio also provides good liquidity in the balance sheet of the bank.

Productivity (Rs cr) Dep Per Branch CASA Per Branch Loan Per Branch C/I Ratio (%) RWA to Adv (%) NIM (%) CD Ratio (%) HDFC Bank 223.32 89.74 188.38 35.01 100.97 4.30 84.35 ICICI Bank 150.57 63.98 118.56 30.12 120.97 3.69 78.74 Axis Bank 138.73 56.70 123.97 38.94 122.54 3.40 89.36

Provisions coverage Ratio for ICICI Bank is the best amongst peers.

Asset Quality (%) GNPA Prov Coverage Ratio HDFC Bank 1.36 76.19 ICICI Bank 5.46 78.60 Axis Bank 4.72 74.80

The moratorium book of ICICI Bank declined to 17.5 percent vs 30 percent earlier.

Moratorium book may increase by 2 percent as per management guidance on concall.

The bank made use of its stake sale in subsidiaries to shore up/make higher buffer in terms of provisions against COVID-19.

Slippages of the bank were at a 22-quarter low of Rs 1,160 crore vs Rs 5,306 crore QoQ. GNPA ratio at 5.46 percent was the lowest in 18 quarters while NNPA ratio at 1.23 percent is the lowest in 22 quarters

Asset Quality (%) GNPA NNPA Q2FY17 6.82 3.57 Q3FY17 7.91 4.35 Q4FY17 7.89 4.89 Q1FY18 7.99 4.86 Q2FY18 7.87 4.43 Q3FY18 7.82 4.20 Q4FY18 8.84 4.77 Q1FY19 8.81 4.19 Q2FY19 8.54 3.65 Q3FY19 7.75 2.58 Q4FY19 6.70 2.06 Q1FY20 6.49 1.77 Q2FY20 6.37 1.60 Q3FY20 5.95 1.49 Q4FY20 5.53 1.41 Q1FY21 5.46 1.23

Deposit momentum

ICICI Bank had strong deposit momentum growing at 21.3 percent YoY & 4 percent QoQ. Its low cost deposit share was at 42.5 percent, one of the best amongst large cap private banks.

Loan growth rate slowed to 6.6 percent YoY while it declined by 2.2 percent QoQ.

The bank has become cautious w.r.t. unsecured book lending.

Domestic loan growth was at 9.7 percent YoY while it declined by 1.2 percent QoQ. Retail loan growth remained healthy at 11.3 percent YoY while corporate loan growth was at a mere 4.8 percent YoY.

The decline in international loan book continued for the bank with its share in total loans now at 7.4 percent vs 24.2 percent in Q1FY16

Overseas Book Share in Loan Book, % Q1FY16 24.2 Q2FY16 23.3 Q3FY16 22.8 Q4FY16 21.6 Q1FY17 21.2 Q2FY17 20.1 Q3FY17 18.1 Q4FY17 16.1 Q1FY18 15.4 Q2FY18 14.9 Q3FY18 14.0 Q4FY18 12.6 Q1FY19 12.5 Q2FY19 12.7 Q3FY19 11.9 Q4FY19 10.7 Q1FY20 10.1 Q2FY20 9.8 Q3FY20 9.4 Q4FY20 8.4 Q1FY21 7.5

Core operating profit at Rs 7,014 crore, up 14.8% year-on-year

Net interest income at Rs 9,278.8 crore vs Rs 7,737.4 crore, up 19.9 percent (versus poll of Rs 8,993.7 crore)

Net profit at Rs 2,599.2 crore vs Rs 1,908 crore, up 39.9 percent. Poll at Rs 2668.5 crore.

Provisions at Rs 7,594 crore vs Rs 5967.4 crore, up 24.3 percent quarter-on-quarter. COVID-19 provisions at Rs 5,550 crore. (Bank used entire proceeds from stake sale in subsidiaries).

Slippages at Rs 1,160 crore vs Rs 5,306 crore

GNPA at Rs 40386.2 cr vs Rs2cr

NNPA at Rs 8674.7 cr vs Rs 10113.9 cr

GNPA at 5.46% vs 5.53%

NNPA at 1.23% vs 1.41%

Provision coverage ratio at 78.5% vs 75.6%

Performance of domestic subsidiaries

Net Profit (Rs cr) Q1FY21 Q1FY20 Q4FY20 YOY QOQ ICICI Life 288.0 285.0 179.0 1.05 60.89 ICICI General 398.0 310.0 282.0 28.39 41.13 ICICI Pru 257.0 114.0 217.0 125.44 18.43 ICICI Sec Primary 69.0 69.0 26.0 0.00 165.38 ISEC 114.0 114.0 156.0 0.00 (26.92) ICICI Venture 22.0 22.0 (7.0) 0.00 NA ICICI Home (6.0) (6.0) 64.0 NA (109.38) Total 1,142.0 908.0 917.0 25.77 24.54