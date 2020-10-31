Earnings ICICI Bank posts record-high profit; expects normalisation of credit losses by FY22 Updated : October 31, 2020 06:17 PM IST The bank also made gains of Rs 305 crore by selling a 2 percent stake in ICICI Securities during the quarter. Alluding to the recovery seen during the quarter from peak-COVID lows, he said collection efficiencies had reached pre-COVID levels already. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.