Earnings
HUL reports net profit of Rs 1,616 crore in Q3, misses estimates
Updated : January 31, 2020 03:55 PM IST
In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 1,444 crore.
CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 1,630 crore for the quarter under review.
