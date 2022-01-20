HUL Q3 Results: Profit after tax Rs 2,243 crore, up 17% YoY; total sales increase by 10%, volume grows 2%

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) today reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 2,243 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. In its quarterly earnings report, the company said this was 17 percent higher than the corresponding quarter the previous fiscal.

According to the report, the company's revenue from operations stood at Rs 12,196 crore at the end of Q3FY22, an increase of 2.99 percent quarter-on-quarter from Rs 12,812. The company also reported total expenses of Rs10,329 crore, a marginal QoQ increase from Rs 10,129 crore (1.97%).

In the report, the company said, " Growth in the quarter was competitive and profitable with Domestic Consumer Growth of 11 percent and PAT growth of 17%. Business fundamentals remained strong with handsome market share gains in all our divisions, both urban and rural markets and across price segments. Underlying Volume Growth at 2 percent was significantly ahead of the market."

The volume growth was in line with analysts' expectations.

The company also reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) at Rs 3,279 crore for the latest quarter, a 15 percent YoY growth. The company also said the EBIDTA margin, at 25.4 percent, improved by 100 basis points compared the previous fiscal.

The company reported that total sales grew 10 percent in the latest quarter, while underlying consumer business sales increased 11 percent. Among its verticals, the company reported that its Home Care segment grew at 23 percent led by Fabric Wash and Household Care, while Beauty and Personal Care grew 7 percent led by Skin Cleansing, Skin Care and Colour Cosmetics. The Foods and Refreshment segment grew 3 percent YoY driven by solid performance in Tea and Ice-creams.

HUL's Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Mehta said the company has delivered a strong and resilient performance in the quarter despite moderation in market growths and significant levels of commodity inflation. "I am particularly pleased that the growth is extremely competitive, with our market share gains being highest in more than a decade. Our performance is reflective of our strategic clarity, strength of our brands, operational excellence, and dynamic financial management of our business," Mehta said.

He added that the operating environment will continue to remain challenging in the near term. "In this scenario, we will manage our business with agility, continue to grow our consumer franchise whilst maintaining our margins in a healthy range. We remain confident of the medium to long term potential of Indian FMCG sector," he said.

At the end of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange, HUL's shares closed in the red at Rs 2,261.60 a piece, down Rs 49.25 (2.13 percent) from Wednesday.