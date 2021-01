Demand in the fast-moving consumer goods space seems to be picking up with FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) sounding upbeat about a healthy pick-up in consumer sentiment. This was seen with volumes growing 4 percent and the company seeing a significant improvement in demand for its discretionary and out of home categories. Both categories took a massive hit in the previous quarter.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 post the results, Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director of HUL said that the company is seeing demand picking up and expects the rapid roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccine to boost demand further. Urban demand, which was impacted over the last two quarters is also improving, he said. The company expects modern trade, which was severely impacted during the pandemic, to bounce back as well, which in turn will further boost consumer demand. Rural demand, on the other hand, has remained resilient.

HUL said that higher mobility, consumer relevant innovations and investments behind market development drove business momentum, with the health, hygiene and nutrition category growing in double digits. Home care and food & refreshments categories also saw double digit growth in the third quarter.

While the home care sector was led by new product launches, the food & refreshments business was led by ketchups and soups categories. “Our Nutrition business too grew in double-digits as business returned to normalcy post restoration of disrupted supply lines. With relaunch as ‘Plus’ range from the house of ‘Horlicks’, we made strategic intervention into the high sciences space of adult nutrition. Ice Creams, Foods Solutions and Vending businesses are improving progressively as out-of-home consumption occasions increase,” the company said in a statement.

The company reported its October-December quarter results on Wednesday, clocking a 19 percent growth in net profit to Rs 1,921 crore, and a 20.9 percent growth in revenue to Rs 11,862 crore.

Domestic consumer growth (excluding the impact of merger of GSK CH and acquisition of ‘VWash’) grew at 7 percent , while beauty & personal care grew 9% led by skin cleansing, hair care and oral care. The company added that the obsessive demand for hygiene products such as sanitizers tapered off with the country opening up. However, the company expects to see continual demand on its hygiene and personal care segments on the back of behavioral changes brought about by the COVID1-9 pandemic.

With commodity prices, especially that of palm oil, crude and tea touching multi-year highs, the company expects some pricing challenges in the skin cleansing and tea categories, which it said are seeing unprecedented inflation levels. Tea saw double digit price hikes during the quarter, and a 2.5 percent hike in the skin cleansing category. The company will also be hiking prices of its skin cleansing products by 2.5 percent more. However, the company maintains that while it will pass on some of the hikes to consumers, it is looking to maintain a price value equation to capture consumer demand as the country is opening up. It expects to see some pressure on margins in the short term.

Mehta said, “Inflationary pressures are building up in select commodities and we will manage them judiciously. I am confident that we are very well positioned to capture the growth opportunities and accelerate momentum.”

On the innovation pipeline for the quarter, the company has charted a clear focus on consumer-relevant innovation, led by beauty & personal care and hair categories. It will also be dialing up innovation in the nutrition space. “Next 2-3 quarters will be about consumer relevant innovation,” the management added.