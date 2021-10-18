HUL Q2FY22 earnings preview: Street expects revenue growth of 10%

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) will be reporting its Q2FY22 earnings. On the revenue front, the company is expected to report growth of about 10 percent.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) will be reporting its Q2FY22 earnings.

On the revenue front, the company is expected to report growth of about 10 percent. With that, the underlying volume growth for the fast-moving consumer goods maker could be between 5 percent and 7 percent, with the remainder 3-5 percent being on account of price hikes due to increased raw material prices, which the company would have passed on to consumers.

Despite that, the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin is expected to contract almost 60 basis points (bps) year-on-year (YoY) and the management commentary on growth and commodity inflation will be the key to watch out for.

Analysts are expecting a topline of Rs 12,570 crores, EBITDA growth of around 7.5 percent at Rs 3,085 crores, margins lower by almost 60 bps at 24.5 percent, and net profit growth of 8 percent at Rs 2,175 crores.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Mangalam Maloo for key expectations.