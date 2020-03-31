Huawei posts 5.6% rise in 2019 profit, smallest increase in three years
Updated : March 31, 2020 03:33 PM IST
Net profit for 2019 came in at 62.7 billion yuan ($8.9 billion), up 5.6 percent compared with a 25 percent jump a year earlier.
Huawei's carrier business, which includes 5G mobile network equipment, saw sales rise just 3.8 percent.
Accusing Huawei of being a threat to national security, Washington placed the company on its so-called Entity List, which restricts sales of US-made goods and some other items made abroad that contain US technology.