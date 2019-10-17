Business
Huawei posts 24.4 percent revenue growth during 3 quarters of 2019
Updated : October 17, 2019 09:38 AM IST
Amid fears of getting cut off from the Android systems due to the US-China trade war, Huawei in August launched its own operating system called HarmonyOS.
Huawei said its smartphone shipments in the first three quarters of this year exceeded 18.5 crore units, representing a year-on-year increase of 26 percent.
