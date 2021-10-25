0

HSBC Q3 profit up 74%, beats estimates, announces up to $2 bn buyback

By Reuters | IST (Published)
HSBC Q3 profit up 74%, beats estimates, announces up to $2 bn buyback
HSBC Holdings reported a 74% rise in third quarter profit, beating market expectations, as the Asia-focussed bank released cash set aside for expected bad loans that have not materialised.
The bank posted pretax profit of $5.4 billion for the quarter to September, versus $3.1 billion a year earlier and the $3.78 billion average estimate of 14 analysts compiled by HSBC.
HSBC also announced a share buyback of up to $2 billion, as it continues to return excess capital to shareholders in place of investing the cash in its businesses.
