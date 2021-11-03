HPCL working on plans to increase EV charging stations in partnership with Tata Power

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) is working on plans to set up electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in partnership with Tata Power, MK Surana, chairman and managing director (CMD), told CNBC-TV18. Surana said, "In some places, we have already put up an EV charging facility along with them and we will be increasing it."

“We have got agreements and memorandum of understanding (MoU) with some important companies and Tata Power agreement is one of the important ones in this. So, we are working on it. In some places, we have already put up an EV charging facility along with them and we will be increasing it,” Surana said.

The oil marketing company (OMC) reported a mixed set of earnings for the September-ended quarter. While the refining segment was weaker than expected, the marketing segment posted strong volume growth this time around. The state-run corporation, on Tuesday, reported a net profit of Rs 1,923.5 crore for the quarter ended September. That was up 7.2 percent compared with the previous quarter. The OMC had posted a net profit of Rs 1,795 crore for the three months to March 31. Hindustan Petroleum Corp's revenue came in at Rs 83,063 crore for the second quarter of the current financial year -- up 12.9 percent sequentially.

On commercial cylinder price hike, he said, “As far as restaurant and hotels are concerned, this (commercial liquefied petroleum gas - LPG) is a small part of the overall cost structure and as the restaurants and the hospitality industry is just opening up, I don’t think there is an impact on demand.”

However, said Surana, the demand will be impacted, if prices continue to be high for products like crude.

