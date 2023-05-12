English
HPCL Q4 results: Net profit jumps 79% to Rs 3,608 crore

By CNBC-TV18 May 12, 2023 9:15:09 PM IST (Published)

Sales income was up 9 percent at Rs 1.14 lakh crore in January-March. For the full fiscal, the income came at Rs 4.64 lakh crore as compared to Rs 3.72 lakh crore in 2021-22.

State-owned Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) on Friday reported a 79 percent year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,608.32 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 2,018.45 crore.
The company, however, posted a loss of Rs 6,980.23 crore for the full fiscal year 2022-23 (April 2022 to March 2023) after it suffered huge losses in the first half on holding petrol, diesel, and LPG prices despite a surge in cost.
