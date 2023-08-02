HPCL back in black with Q1 net profit of Rs 6,204 crore, beats estimates

1 Min Read
The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd ended at Rs 276.35, down by Rs 8.75, or 3.07 percent on the BSE.
State-run Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 6,203.9 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023.
In the corresponding quarter last year, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation posted a net loss of Rs 8,557 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 5,697 crore for the quarter under review.
