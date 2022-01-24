Housing portfolio disbursals strong in Q3, expect double-digit growth in Q4: Bandhan Bank

Bandhan Bank Limited came out with its Q3 earnings. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, MD & CEO of the bank, shed light on its recent performance and the outlook.

Bandhan Bank Limited came out with its Q3 earnings. The bank posted annual growth of 35.7 percent in its net profits to Rs 859 crore for the December-ended quarter, up from Rs 632.6 crore in the year-ago period. The bank’s operating profit for the quarter under review increased by 1.4 percent to Rs 1,950.1 crore as against Rs 1,923.1 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The bank's Net Interest Income (NII) for the quarter grew by 2.6 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to Rs 2,124.7 crore from ₹2,071.7 crore in Q3FY21, while its non-interest income grew by 26.7 percent YoY to Rs 712.3 crore, up from Rs 562.3 crore in the year-ago period.

He affirmed that the housing portfolio saw strong disbursals in Q3. Ghosh believes the worst is over for the bank now. In fact, he highlighted that going ahead, he expects double-digit growth as Q4, historically, has always generated the highest growth in a financial year.

He said, “Business growth has come, disbursement has come. The worst is over and people are now coming back to the business. Therefore, I hope double-digit growth will continue in the next quarter because Q4 disbursement has always seen the highest growth among all four quarters.”

Detailing the performance, Ghosh shared that major on-ground development led to collection efficiency improvement for the bank. He explained that 66 percent of the customers are paying so he is confident that gross net performing assets (GNPA) will reduce from next quarter onwards. Additionally, Ghosh mentioned that delinquencies have declined as well.

On the loan front, he mentioned that group loans or microcredit has declined to 52 percent from 57 percent on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis. Ghosh expects group loans to touch 50 percent by Q4FY22.

He said, “Group loans, which are microcredit, have come down from last quarter to this quarter, from 57 percent to 52 percent. However, this quarter, we expect it to come 50-50; group loan 50 percent and non-group loan 50 percent.”

