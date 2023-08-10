Honeywell Automation Q1 Results | Net profit flat at Rs 103 crore, revenue up 19%

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Honeywell Automation India Ltd ended at Rs 42,438.35, up by Rs 518.85, or 1.24 percent on the BSE.

Honeywell Automation India on Thursday reported a 1.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 103.4 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, Honeywell Automation posted a net profit of Rs 102 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The total revenue stood at Rs 932 crore during the period under review, up 18.5 percent against Rs 786.2 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

At the operating level, EBITDA declined 1.4 percent to Rs 120.3 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal over Rs 122 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

EBITDA margin stood at 12.9 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 15.5 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Honeywell Automation India Ltd ended at Rs 42,438.35, up by Rs 518.85, or 1.24 percent on the BSE.