The last quarter of the financial year 2021 saw the Indian economy improving from the lows of previous quarters, as a result, the street had high expectations from the quarterly results of some companies.

Quarterly numbers of Clariant Chemicals looked pretty okay — revenues were up 29 percent, profitability surged. But the stock is correcting, perhaps, a case profit booking.

JK Tyre, on the other hand, reported a very strong number. The company's margins have expanded by nearly 400 basis points and both Indian as well Mexican business have seen a strong rebound in demand, which explains the uptick seen in the stock.

For Endurance Technologies, as well, it has been a very good quarter. They have reported volume growth of close to 26 percent and that is driving a big jump in profitability, and its profits are up 75 percent.

For Indiabulls Housing Finance, the big positive has been the clean-up in the company’s asset quality, so the restructured book is now zero. Its gross NPAs are also largely stable now, on a quarter-on-quarter basis, and this will help the company focus on growth.

For Max Financial, it's been a weak quarter and it has been weak for five consecutive months now. Its AUM has declined by 10 percent year-on-year, on the backs of a decline in the MFI portfolio, and the NII is down closed to 30 percent.