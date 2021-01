Vedanta Group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd on Wednesday reported a 35.8 percent rise in net profit at Rs 2,200 crore for the quarter ended December.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,620 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, Hindustan Zinc said in a filing to BSE.

During the October-December period, the company's total income increased to Rs 6,483 crore, over Rs 5,117 crore period in the year-ago period, the filing said.