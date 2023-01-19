Hindustan Zinc Q3 net profit falls short of forecast, down 20 percent

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Hindustan Zinc ended at Rs 377.55, up by Rs 16.50, or 4.57 percent on the BSE.

Vedanta Group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd on Thursday, January 19, reported a 20.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 2,156 crore for the third quarter that ended December 31, 2022.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 2,701 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 2,210 crore for the quarter under review.

Total income stood at Rs 7,866 crore during the period under review, down 1.6 percent against Rs 7,990 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

At the operating level, EBITDA declined 15.2 percent to Rs 3,707 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal over Rs 4,370 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

EBITDA margin stood at 47.1 percent in the reporting quarter compared to 54.7 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization.

For the nine months ended December 2022, revenue from operations stood at Rs 25,589 crore, an increase of 24 percent YoY led by improved zinc LME volumes, gains from strategic hedging, favourable exchange rates, and better lead and silver volumes which was partially offset by lower lead and silver prices.

As on December 31, 2022, the company's consolidated gross investments and cash and cash equivalents were Rs 16,482 crore versus Rs 17,807 crore at the end of September 2022.

The company’s consolidated net investments as on December 31, 2022, were Rs 11,378 crore compared to Rs 15,696 crore at end of September 2022. During the quarter, the company paid a dividend of Rs 6,549 crore.

The board has approved a third interim dividend of Rs 13 per equity share i.e. 650 percent on the face value of Rs 2 per share for the financial year 2022-23, amounting to Rs 5,493 crore.