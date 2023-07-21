Hindustan Zinc Q1 Results: Shares drop after June quarter revenue falls 22%, margin narrows

Hindustan Zinc had declared an interim dividend of Rs 7 per share earlier this month, which was the lowest interim dividend announced by the company in nearly three years.

Shares of Hindustan Zinc declined on Friday after the company, in which Anil Agarwal's Vedanta owns a majority stake reported a 22 percent drop in its June quarter revenue. Although most of these parameters were largely in-line with expectations.

The company's revenue stood at Rs 7,282 crore during the June quarter, which was in-line with the CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 7,263 crore.

Net profit for the quarter fell 36.5 percent year-on-year, while operating profit or EBITDA fell by a third or 34.8 percent compared to last year's June quarter. The company attributed the drop in profitability to the lower metal prices. EBITDA margin fell to 46 percent from 54.7 percent last year. Most of these numbers were in-line with a CNBC-TV18 poll.

Hindustan Zinc expects mined metal and refined metal production in financial year 2024 to be higher than last year. For the current financial year, saleable silver production is projected to be between 725-750 MT. The company is also expecting capex of $175 million to $200 million. Zinc cost of production for the year is expected to be between $1,125 - $1,175 per metric tonnes.

Among Hindustan Zinc's business segments, barring silver, all others reported a drop in quarterly revenue on a year-on-year basis. Most of the drop came in the core Zinc business.

The company's Silver business did well during the quarter due to the highest-ever first quarter mined metal and silver production.

"In a cuclical commodity business, protecting margins is fundamental, hence our strong focus lies on optimising costs and enhancing volumes," CEO Arun Misra was quoted as saying. "The cornerstone of Hindustan Zinc's strategic priorities is to maximise shareholder returns," he added.

Update On Projects:

Mechanical installations and cold commissioning of main allow plant of Hindustan Zinc Alloys Pvt. Ltd. is completed and hot commissioning is planned for the current quarter.

Rajpura Dariba mill production targeted for the current quarter. Installation complete while cold commissioning ongoing.

Hindustan Zinc Fertilisers Pvt. Ltd. has finalised a major process package order and partner is locked in. Remaining orders targeted for this quarter.

As of June 30, the company's gross investments and cash & equivalents stood at Rs 9,709 crore, compared to Rs 10,061 crore as of March 2023. Total borrowings as of June 30, 2023 stood at Rs 9,330 crore.

Shares of Hindustan Zinc are trading 1.6 percent lower at Rs 317.90.