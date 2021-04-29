  • SENSEX
Hindustan Unilever Q4 beats estimates; net profit jumps 45% to Rs 2,190 crore; Volume growth at 16%

Updated : April 29, 2021 01:41:36 IST

Domestic consumer growth was at 21 percent with underlying volume growth of 16 percent, beating estimates of 14-15 percent growth.
Hindustan Unilever's board approved a dividend of Rs 17 per share.
Published : April 29, 2021 01:30 PM IST

