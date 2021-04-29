Hindustan Unilever Q4 beats estimates; net profit jumps 45% to Rs 2,190 crore; Volume growth at 16%

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Thursday reported a 44.8 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit at Rs 2,190 crore for the quarter ended March 2021, beating CNBC-TV18 analysts' poll estimates of Rs 1,975 crore.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 1,512 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue from operations during Q4FY21 rose 35 percent to Rs 12,433 crore from Rs 9,211 crore. CNBC-TV18 analysts' poll estimated revenue of Rs 12,020 crore.

Domestic consumer growth was at 21 percent with underlying volume growth of 16 percent, beating estimates of 14-15 percent growth.

"Despite challenging times, in FY’21 our business ecosystem has withstood the disruption and demonstrated agility and resilience across the value chain. We have delivered on our multi stakeholder business model," said Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, HUL.

"Our focus firmly remains behind delivering volume led competitive growth," Mehta added.

On the operational front, EBITDA increased 45 percent to Rs 3,043 crore from Rs 2,100 crore, while EBITDA margin expanded by 170 bps to 24.5 percent from 228 percent, YoY.

"Health, hygiene and nutrition forming 80 percent of business grew in double-digits for the third consecutive quarter, while discretionary and out-of-home categories improved sequentially," the company said in a regulatory filing.

Home Care growth at 15 percent was enabled by a strong recovery in Fabric Wash. Household Care continued its strong performance delivering double-digit growth. Liquids and Fabric Sensations continue to outperform benefitting from robust market development initiatives, it added.

The Beauty & Personal Care segment grew 20 percent with Skin Cleansing, Hair Care and Oral Care delivering high double-digit growths.

Further, the Foods & Refreshment segment grew at 36 percent.

Hindustan Unilever's board approved a dividend of Rs 17 per share.

At 1:40 pm, the shares of HUL were trading 1.35 percent higher at Rs 2,439.45 apiece on the BSE.