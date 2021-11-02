Hindustan Petroleum Q2 Results: Net profit at Rs 1,923.5 crore, beats Street estimates

State-run oil marketing company Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 1,923.5 crore for the quarter ended September. That was up 7.2 percent compared with the previous quarter.

The OMC had posted a net profit of Rs 1,795 crore for the three months to March 31.

Hindustan Petroleum Corp's revenue came in at Rs 83,063 crore for the second quarter of the current financial year -- up 12.9 percent sequentially.

The oil company's quarterly numbers exceeded Street expectations.

Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had expected the company to report a net profit of Rs 1,831 crore over revenue of Rs 82,310 crore.

Hindustan Petroleum's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and ammortisation (EBITDA) was at Rs 3,012.2 crore in the July-September period. In the quarter ended March, its EBITDA had stood at Rs 3,191.4 crore.

In the quarter ended September 30, HPCL's EBITDA margin came down to 3.6 percent, from 4.4 percent in the previous three months.

Analysts polled by CNBC-TV18 had predicted the EBITDA at Rs 3,052 crore and the EBITDA margin at 3.7 percent.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation shares ended 2.7 percent lower at Rs 303.5 apiece on BSE after the earnings announcement. The headline Sensex index ended a choppy session down 0.2 percent.