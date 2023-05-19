Hindustan Copper Q4 net profit zooms 49% to Rs 132 crore, declares dividend

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Hindustan Copper Ltd ended at Rs 101.40, down by Rs 0.45, or 0.44 percent on the BSE.
State-owned Hindustan Copper Ltd (HCL) on Friday reported a 48.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 132.3 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 89 crore.
In the March quarter, revenue stood at Rs 559.8 crore during the period under review, up 2.6 percent against Rs 545.5 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.
At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 22.1 percent to Rs 186 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal over Rs 152.4 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.
EBITDA margin stood at 33.2 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 27.9 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.
The board has recommended payment of dividends for the financial year 2022-23 @ Re. 0.92 share of the face value of Rs 5 each, the company said.
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
