English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeearnings NewsHindustan Copper Q4 net profit zooms 49% to Rs 132 crore, declares dividend

Hindustan Copper Q4 net profit zooms 49% to Rs 132 crore, declares dividend

Hindustan Copper Q4 net profit zooms 49% to Rs 132 crore, declares dividend
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 19, 2023 10:40:56 PM IST (Published)

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Hindustan Copper Ltd ended at Rs 101.40, down by Rs 0.45, or 0.44 percent on the BSE.

State-owned Hindustan Copper Ltd (HCL) on Friday reported a 48.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 132.3 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 89 crore.

In the March quarter, revenue stood at Rs 559.8 crore during the period under review, up 2.6 percent against Rs 545.5 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.
At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 22.1 percent to Rs 186 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal over Rs 152.4 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X