Hindalco reports over 60% profit decline as inflation hits margins in Q3

Company's wholly-owned subsidiary Novelis reported a revenue at $4.2 billion in the quarter under review, a decrease of 3 percent from the year-ago period, due to lower average aluminium prices and lower shipments in Q3.

The Aditya Birla Group company, Hindalco Industries on Thursday reported a 63 percent decline year-on-year in profit after tax at Rs 1,362 crore, primarily due to macro-economic and inflationary cost pressures. The company's revenue came at Rs 53,151 crore, up 6 percent from the year-ago period, driven by higher volumes and steady operational performance across India operations.

The company's aluminium business reported a year-on-year decline in EBITDA of 48.2 percent meanwhile the copper business saw a growth of 40 percent respectively, driven by an all-time high copper rod sales at 88 Kt, up 24 percent on a yearly basis.

Novelis' total shipments of flat rolled products were at 908 Kt in the October-December quarter declining 2 percent from 930 Kt in the corresponding period a year ago partially offset by higher shipments of automotive and aerospace products.

Novelis reported an EBITDA of $341 million down 33 percent from the corresponding period a year ago, primarily due to lower shipments, higher inflationary pressures, less favourable metal benefits from recycling, unfavourable foreign exchange, partially offset by higher pricing, higher cost pass through to customers and a favourable product mix. Novelis’ adjusted EBITDA per ton stood at $376 in Q3 FY223.

“We are seeing core industries worldwide being buffeted by macro-economic and inflationary cost pressures, yet we delivered a strong operational performance with higher volumes across India business segments,” said Satish Pai, Managing Director, Hindalco Industries.

The company reported an EBITDA of Rs 3,930 crore in the quarter, up 48 percent from the corresponding period in the previous year.

Aluminium upstream revenue came at Rs 8,046 crore in the quarter. The EBITDA stood at Rs 1,591 crore in the third quarter, down 52 percent year-on-year impacted by higher input costs and unfavourable macros.

Aluminium downstream revenue was at Rs 2,647 crore in the third quarter vs Rs 2,885 crore in the previous year.

Revenue from the copper business stood at Rs 10,309 crore this quarter, up one percent year-on-year, on account of higher volumes in the third quarter. EBITDA for the copper business was at Rs 546 crore, up 40 percent from Rs 390 crore in the preceding year, on the back of stable operations, higher volumes of CC rods, better TC/RCs and realisations.

Shares of Hindalco closed at Rs 446, up 1.85 percent from the previous close on the BSE.

