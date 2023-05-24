Hindalco Q4 Earnings: Aluminum, copper operating profit beat estimates, standalone business turns debt free

1 Min(s) Read
Aluminium manufacturing company Hindalco Industries on May 24 posted its earnings for the January to March 2023 quarter in which it beat CNBC-TV18 poll estimates on all fronts including profit, revenue, EBITDA and margin.
However, compared to the corresponding three-month period last fiscal, the company witnessed a huge dip, except for standalone revenue which went up five percent to Rs 19,995 crore as against Rs 18,475 crore in the March ended quarter FY22.