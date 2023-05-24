Hindalco Q4 Earnings: Aluminum, copper operating profit beat estimates, standalone business turns debt free

Hindalco Q4 results: Hindalco's earnings for the January to March 2023 quarter beat CNBC-TV18 poll estimates on all fronts including profit, revenue, EBITDA and margin. However, except revenue the firm witnessed an year-on-year decline on all fronts.

