Hindalco Q4 Earnings: Aluminum, copper operating profit beat estimates, standalone business turns debt free

Hindalco Q4 Earnings: Aluminum, copper operating profit beat estimates, standalone business turns debt free

By Kanishka Sarkar  May 24, 2023 2:36:54 PM IST (Published)

Hindalco Q4 results: Hindalco's earnings for the January to March 2023 quarter beat CNBC-TV18 poll estimates on all fronts including profit, revenue, EBITDA and margin. However, except revenue the firm witnessed an year-on-year decline on all fronts.

Aluminium manufacturing company Hindalco Industries on May 24 posted its earnings for the January to March 2023 quarter in which it beat CNBC-TV18 poll estimates on all fronts including profit, revenue, EBITDA and margin. 

However, compared to the corresponding three-month period last fiscal, the company witnessed a huge dip, except for standalone revenue which went up five percent to Rs 19,995 crore as against Rs 18,475 crore in the March ended quarter FY22. 
