Hindalco net profit dips nearly 60% to Rs 600 crore in June quarter, revenue at Rs 19,904 crore beats estimate

Aluminum and copper manufacturing company Hindalco on August 8 reported its financial results for the April to June 2023 period in which its profit declined nearly 60 percent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 600 crore. It, however, came in higher than the CNBC-TV18 poll projection of Rs 588 crore.

The firm's revenue for the quarter under review saw a two percent increase annually to Rs 19,904 crore, which is also 17 percent higher than what analysts polled by CNBC-TV18 had expected.

Hindalco's margin and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) saw massive dips. While EBITDA came in 46 percent lower YoY at Rs 1,561 crore, margin slipped to 7.8 percent from 15 percent in the first quarter of the previous fiscal.

More details to be added shortly