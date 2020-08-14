Earnings Hindalco posts net loss of Rs 40 crore in Q1FY21; revenue drops 26% Updated : August 14, 2020 02:55 PM IST Aluminium segment revenue fell 19 percent to Rs 4,436 crore from Rs 5,490 crore, YoY, due to lower aluminium prices. Revenue from the Copper Business stood at Rs 3,031 crore in the first quarter compared to Rs 4,593 crore in the same quarter last year, lower by 34 percent Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply