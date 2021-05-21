Hindalco Q4 net profit rises 51% to Rs 495 crore; firm declares dividend of Rs 3 Updated : May 21, 2021 16:32:19 IST The company’s revenue during Q4FY21 increased 44.2 percent to Rs 14,412 crore from Rs 9,992 crore, YoY. Aluminium India EBITDA was at an all-time high of Rs 1,610 crore in Q4FY21, compared with Rs 1,043 crore for Q4FY20, an increase of 54% YoY. Published : May 21, 2021 04:06 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply