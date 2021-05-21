Hindalco Q4 net profit rises 51% to Rs 495 crore; firm declares dividend of Rs 3

Hindalco Industries reported a sharp 51.8 percent jump in its net profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 at Rs 495 crore. The Aditya Birla Group company had posted a net profit of Rs 326 crore in the year-ago period.

Hindalco’s revenue during Q4FY21 increased 44.2 percent to Rs 14,412 crore from Rs 9,992 crore, YoY.

At the operating level, EBITDA grew 30.3 percent to Rs 1,487 crore from Rs 1,141 crore, while EBITDA margin weakened by 110 bps to 10.3 percent from 11.4 percent, YoY.

“Our record Q4 results have strengthened our balance sheet even further, absorbing the Aleris acquisition and restoring consolidated net debt to EBITDA ratio to pre-acquisition levels. The Aleris business continues to positively impact the overall top line and EBITDA," said Satish Pai, Managing Director, Hindalco Industries.

The company's gross debt fell by Rs 18,187 crore and net debt was down by Rs 14,883 cr at the end of FY21.

During Q4FY21, Novelis (including Aleris) Novelis recorded its best-ever quarterly adjusted EBITDA of $505 million (vs $383 million), up 32 percent YoY, on the back of the higher organic volume, favourable metal benefits, and a US$60 million EBITDA contribution from the acquired Aleris business, Hindalco Industries said in a regulatory filing.

Adjusted EBITDA per ton was at $514 in Q4FY21, up 9 percent YoY. Novelis’ Net Income (excluding tax-effected special items1) was at $172 million, up 12 percent YoY, partially offset by higher depreciation and amortization associated with the acquisition of Aleris.

Revenue was $3.6 billion (vs $2.7 billion), up 33 percent YoY, due to higher shipments, global aluminium prices and market premiums. Total shipments of flat-rolled products (FRPs) were at an all-time high of 983 Kt (vs 811Kt), up 21 percent YoY, with the addition of the acquired Aleris business and strong demand across end-product markets, it added.

Aluminium India EBITDA was at an all-time high of Rs 1,610 crore in Q4FY21, compared with Rs 1,043 crore for Q4FY20, an increase of 54 percent YoY, primarily due to favourable macros, better operational efficiencies and lower input costs.

EBITDA margin of 27 percent was the highest in the last 12 quarters and continues to be amongst the best in the industry.

Revenue was Rs 5,969 crore in Q4 FY21 vs Rs 5,299 crore in the prior-year period. Aluminium metal sales were higher by 5 percent YoY at 329 Kt.

Aluminium VAP (excluding wire rods) sales volumes were at a record high of 92 Kt, up 21 percent YoY, driven by a sharp recovery in the domestic market. VAP sales as a percentage of total metal sales reached an all-time high of 28 percent this quarter vs 24 percent in the same quarter last year.

Copper Copper Cathode production was at 97 Kt in Q4FY21, higher by 29 percent YoY on account of stable operations during the quarter. While overall copper metal sales were at 107Kt, Copper Continuous Cast Rod (CCR) sales in Q4 FY21 were in line with the same quarter last year, at 73 Kt.

EBITDA for the Business stood at Rs 269 crore compared to Rs 406 crore in Q4 FY20. Revenue from the Copper Business was Rs 8,508 crore this quarter, up 80 percent YoY, primarily due to higher global prices of copper.

The company's board recommended a dividend of Rs 3 per share.

percent higher at Rs 389.85 apiece on the BSE.