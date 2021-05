Shares of HIL Ltd jumped over 9 percent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 4,090 on the BSE after the company reported strong earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

The building materials and solutions company posted a standalone net profit of Rs 40.55 crore in Q4FY21 as compared to a net profit of Rs 8.07 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenue from operations increased 51.84 percent to Rs 452.06 crore from Rs 297.72 crore, YoY.

The company’s sales in April were good, while it will continue the cost control measures going ahead, HIL Managing Director and CEO, Dhirup Roy Choudhary told CNBC-TV18.

“On the topline we would assume that we will try to maintain the growth prospect and on the bottom-line as well we are confident that we will be able to strive hard on the roofing side. Building material at the moment is going through a bit of a cramp because of unavailability of labour,” Choudhary said.

HIL has gained market share by 1 percent and its market share in the roofing business currently stands at 21 percent, he added.

“I am confident that roofing is going to take a sharper benefit from the down to the last sales connect that they have been able to make last year. We have been able to acquire about 1,200 new counters and we have gained market share by 1 percent over the earlier years. Our market share stands at 21 percent on roofing and that I think we should continue,” Choudhary said.

During the quarter, HIL took price hikes that offset the material cost price, Choudhary said, reiterating to continue with cost-saving measures.

On the impact of lockdown, Choudhary said, “As we speak at the moment all or factories are running, even in Europe the factories are running, all the plants are running. The godowns are absolutely well furnished and working well. Sales are doing well, April has been a good month for us and May at the moment is slightly difficult, but we are confident that we will find our way through the digital model.”