Higher demand for textile products in US, Europe boosts Grasim net profit in Q4

Aditya Birla Group firm Grasim Industries Ltd on May 23 reported a 55.56 percent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 4,070.46 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,616.64 crore during the January-March quarter of 2020-21, Grasim Industries said in a regulatory filing.

Grasim Industries' revenue from operations was up 18.07 percent at Rs 28,811.39 crore during the quarter under review, against Rs 24,401.45 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. Its total expenses were at Rs 25,786.54 crore, up 23.45 percent in Q4 2021-22, as against Rs 20,887.16 crore, a year ago.

In the fourth quarter, Grasim Industries' revenue from viscose-pulp, viscose staple fibre and filament yarn segment was up 45.79 percent to Rs 3,766.49 crore, as against Rs 2,583.40 crore a year ago. "The Viscose Filament Yarn (VFY) business recorded a volume growth of 9 percent YoY. Higher input and fixed cost in Q4FY22 impacted financial performance," Grasim Industries said in an earnings statement.

The recently commissioned 600 TPD brownfield plant at Vilayat, in Gujarat contributed around 32KT of sales volume during the quarter. The growth in the global demand for textile products in the US and Europe also led to a positive demand environment for viscose staple fibre (VSF).

Revenue from its subsidiary and the leading cement maker UltraTech Cement was up 9.45 percent to Rs 15,767.28 crore, as against Rs 14,405.61 crore Y-o-Y. Its revenue from the chemicals segment was up 68.88 percent at Rs 2,486.52 crore, as against Rs 1,472.28 crore last year.

"The rise in the global caustic soda prices was driven by the supply chain disruptions on account of COVID-led restrictions and the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The domestic caustic soda prices increased in line with global caustic soda price and improved demand," it said. Revenue from the financial services segment — Aditya Birla Capital Ltd (ABCL) — was up 19.01 percent to Rs 6,622.35 crore against Rs 5,564.30 crore a year ago.

"ABCL remains focused on maximising the value of the active customer base of 31 million, whilst continuing to drive customer acquisition at scale," said Grasim. "The gross disbursements for NBFC business stood at Rs 9,891 crore in Q4 FY22, up 51 percent YoY and 49 percent QoQ, with the focus on growing its portfolio of Retail, SME and HNI segment," it said.

While revenue from other segments was up 28.84 percent to Rs 705.17 crore, as against Rs 547.31 crore. For the fiscal ended March 2022, Grasim Industries' consolidated net profit was up 60.39 percent to Rs 11,206.29 crore. It had reported a net profit of Rs 6,986.70 crore in the financial year ended March 2021.

Its sales were at Rs 95,701.13 crore in 2021-22. This is 25.25 percent higher than Rs 76,404.29 crore in the year-ago period. The board of Grasim in a meeting held on Tuesday recommended a dividend of Rs 5 per equity share for the year ended March 31, 2022 and a special dividend of Rs 5 per equity share, taking the total dividend to Rs 10 per equity share.