Earnings Hexaware Q1 net profit up 26.3%, suspends annual guidance amid COVID-19 pandemic Updated : April 29, 2020 04:36 PM IST Hexaware Technologies revenue jumped 22 percent to Rs 1,541.7 crore in the quarter under review as compared with Rs 1,264 crore in the year-ago period. Hexaware's earnings per share (EPS) was at Rs 5.86 at the end of March quarter, up 26.1 percent year-on-year.