Hero Motocorp Q4 profit rises 37% YoY, beats estimates; co declares final dividend of Rs 35

The company's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 35 per share. On Thursday, Hero MotoCorp scrip was up 0.43 percent to close at Rs 2,514.05 apiece on the BSE

India's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp posted a standalone net profit of Rs 859 crore, up 37 percent year-on-year for the fourth quarter that ended on March 31, 2023, as against Rs 627 crore in the year-ago period. This was significantly higher than the estimate of Rs 747 crore, as shown in CNBC-TV18's poll of analysts

Revenue from operations rose 12 percent to Rs 8,306.78 crore during the quarter under review as compared to Rs 7,422 crore during the fourth quarter.

The EBIDTA margin came in at 13 percent, reflecting an improvement of 190 basis points on-year, driven by lower commodity costs, higher savings, and judicious price increases.

The company's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 35 per share or 1750 percent subject to approval of members. The dividend, if declared at the ensuing AGM, will be paid by September 8, 2023.

"The company has been able to drive margin expansion and profitable growth this quarter through a judicious combination of pricing, savings, and mix," said Niranjan Gupta, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Hero MotoCorp.

In coming fiscal year, Gupta said the company has lined up slew of product launches in different segments with an aim to strengthen its premium portfolio as well as premiumisation of existing models, which will help the firm to deliver an improvement in market share.

"We are accelerating our EV roll out, with plan to be in 100 cities within this calendar year. Apart from exclusive Vida outlets in certain cities, we will be using our existing distribution system across cities to ensure wider reach. The recent price revision now makes Vida accessible to more customers, and we expect this will increase the EV transition in scooter category," the CEO stated.

On Thursday, Hero MotoCorp scrip was up 0.43 percent to close at Rs 2,514.05 apiece on the BSE.