Hero Motocorp Q4 profit rises 37% YoY, beats estimates; co declares final dividend of Rs 35

By Meghna Sen  May 4, 2023 5:19:04 PM IST (Updated)

The company's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 35 per share. On Thursday, Hero MotoCorp scrip was up 0.43 percent to close at Rs 2,514.05 apiece on the BSE

India's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp posted a standalone net profit of Rs 859 crore, up 37 percent year-on-year for the fourth quarter that ended on March 31, 2023, as against Rs 627 crore in the year-ago period. This was significantly higher than the estimate of Rs 747 crore, as shown in CNBC-TV18's poll of analysts.

Revenue from operations rose 12 percent to Rs 8,306.78 crore during the quarter under review as compared to Rs 7,422 crore during the fourth quarter.
The EBIDTA margin came in at 13 percent, reflecting an improvement of 190 basis points on-year, driven by lower commodity costs, higher savings, and judicious price increases.
