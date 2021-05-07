  • SENSEX
Hero MotoCorp Q4 net jumps 44% to Rs 885 cr

May 07, 2021

Consolidated revenue from operations for 2020-21 was at Rs 30,959.19 crore as against Rs 29,255.32 crore in 2019-20. Hero
Going forward, we continue to remain cautiously optimistic on the demand for personal mobility despite the challenging circumstances, said Pawan Munjal.
Published : May 07, 2021 11:56 AM IST

