Hero MotoCorp Q4 net jumps 44% to Rs 885 cr Updated : May 07, 2021 11:57:54 IST Consolidated revenue from operations for 2020-21 was at Rs 30,959.19 crore as against Rs 29,255.32 crore in 2019-20. Hero Going forward, we continue to remain cautiously optimistic on the demand for personal mobility despite the challenging circumstances, said Pawan Munjal. Published : May 07, 2021 11:56 AM IST