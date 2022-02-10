Hero MotoCorp Q3 results: Net profit dips 36.7% YoY to Rs 686 crore, revenue falls 19.4%; misses estimates

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Thursday said reported a 36.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 686 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 1,084.5 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 675 crore for the quarter under review.

Total revenue for the quarter fell 19.4 percent YoY to Rs 7,883 crore from Rs 9,776 crore in the year-ago quarter.

At the operating level, EBITDA fell 32 percent to Rs 959.5 crore in Q3 FY22 over Rs 1,413.7 crore in Q3 FY21. EBITDA margin stood at 12.2 percent in Q3 FY22 as compared to 14.5 percent in Q3FY21. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Hero MotoCorp ended at Rs 2,730.00, up by Rs 1.80, or 0.066 percent on the BSE.

