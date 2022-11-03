Cross
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeearnings News

    Hero MotoCorp Q2 results: Net profit falls 10% to ₹716 crore

    Hero MotoCorp Q2 results: Net profit falls 10% to ₹716 crore

    Hero MotoCorp Q2 results: Net profit falls 10% to ₹716 crore
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Anand Singha   IST (Published)

    Revenue surged by 7.4 percent year on year to Rs 9,075.4 crore, exceeding the projected Rs 8,453 crore.

    Hero MotoCorp reported a 9.9 percent year-on-year (YoY) drop in net profit for the September quarter to Rs 716 crore on Thursday due to a struggling global economy. The final figure was lower than a CNBC-TV18 poll estimate of Rs 729 crore.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Midterms, misinformation & now the Musk factor — what ails US elections 2022

    Midterms, misinformation & now the Musk factor — what ails US elections 2022

    IST7 Min(s) Read

    Pharma PLI weighed down by low subsidies, caveats but market indicates scheme will take off now

    Pharma PLI weighed down by low subsidies, caveats but market indicates scheme will take off now

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    There is a connection between Bikaji & Haldiram. Do you know what?

    There is a connection between Bikaji & Haldiram. Do you know what?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Some of world's biggest brands have quietly paused ads on Twitter

    Some of world's biggest brands have quietly paused ads on Twitter

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    In the previous fiscal year, the country's largest two-wheeler manufacturer reported a net profit of Rs 794 crore.
    Revenue surged by 7.4 percent YoY to Rs 9,075.4 crore, exceeding the projected Rs 8,453 crore. The company had reported Rs 8,453.40 crore in revenue the same quarter last fiscal.
    The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) for the quarter amounted to Rs 1,038 crore, down 2.6 percent from Rs 1,066.4 crore the previous year, while its EBIT margin declined 120 basis points to 11.4 percent from 12.6 percent.
    Also read: MTAR Technologies confident of second half of the year being better than the first
    Commenting on the quarterly performance, Niranjan Gupta, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), said, "The global macro headwinds may keep the playfield a bit uncertain, and navigating the same over next few quarters will be important."
    "Our results reflect our continued financial discipline, focus on cost savings and capital allocation on one hand, while ensuring premiumisation of our portfolio on the other. The Xtec Variants which have been launched across all key models have been received by the customers very well. We will continue to build presence in premium segment through multiple launches over next few quarters," he added.
    Also read: Bank of India shares end near 52-week high after management sounds optimistic of better asset quality
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    hero moto corpNet profitNiranjan GuptaQ2 results
    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng