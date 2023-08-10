Hero MotoCorp Q1 Results | Operational performance strong with margins rising for the fourth straight quarter

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Hero MotoCorp Ltd ended at Rs 3,034.00, down by Rs 23.25, or 0.76 percent on the BSE.

Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp Ltd on Thursday (August 10) reported a 32.1 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit at Rs 824.7 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, Hero MotoCorp posted a net profit of Rs 624.5 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 860 crore for the quarter under review.

The total revenue stood at Rs 8,767.3 crore during the period under review, up 4.5 percent against Rs 8,392 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted revenue of Rs 8,931 crore for the quarter under review.

At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 28.2 percent to Rs 1,206.3 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal over Rs 940.8 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

EBITDA margin stood at 13.8 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 11.2 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

The overall volume of motorcycles and scooters sold in Q1 of FY24 is 13.53 lakh units, the company mentioned.

Driven by softening of commodity costs, accelerated savings programs, and judicious price increases, the EBITDA margin for the quarter stood at 13.8 percent, reflecting an improvement of 250 bps. The underlying EBITDA margin for ICE Business stands at 14.5 percent, excluding the impact of EV business, Hero MotoCorp said.

Profit Before Tax (PBT) and exceptional item for the quarter was at Rs 1,255 crore, reflecting a growth of 52 percent over Rs 824 crore reported in the previous quarter. PBT after exceptional item of VRS charge of Rs 160 crore stands at Rs 1,095 crore.

Niranjan Gupta, chief executive officer of Hero MotoCorp, said, the company's underlying margins in ICE business has returned to pre‐covid levels, providing us the necessary fuel for growth as we move forward.

"We have begun strengthening our presence in the premium segment and pre‐booking number for Harley Davidson X440 is a good start. We will see more launches of new models in this segment over the next few quarters, as we intend to win big in the premium segment. Our EV presence is getting scaled up and we are on track to cover 100 cities by December this year," he said.

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Hero MotoCorp Ltd ended at Rs 3,034.00, down by Rs 23.25, or 0.76 percent on the BSE.