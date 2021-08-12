Hero MotoCorp Q1 results: Net profit spikes 498% YoY to Rs 365.4 crore, revenue surges 85%; misses estimate

The country's top two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Thursday reported a 498 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 365.4 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 61.3 crore. CNBC-TV18 Poll had predicted a profit of Rs 402 crore for the quarter under review.

The two wheeler major's revenue from operations came in at Rs 5,487 crore, up 84.7 percent from Rs 2,971.5 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company sold 10.25 lakh units of motorcycles and scooters in Q1 FY'22, a growth of 81 percent over the corresponding quarter (April-June) in the previous fiscal (FY'21).

The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, & amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter stood at Rs 515 crore as compared to Rs 108 crore in Q1 FY'21, reflecting 9.4 percent EBITDA margin and a growth of 376 percent.

Niranjan Gupta, chief financial officer, Hero MotoCorp, said, "The first quarter of this fiscal has been adversely impacted by COVID-19. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, Hero MotoCorp achieved significant growth in both earnings and profitability compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. The company improved its market share in the quarter by more than 200 bps over the full year of FY 21."

The company said it paused its operations temporarily during the second wave at all of its manufacturing facilities across the country, including its Global Parts Center (GPC) in Neemrana and its R&D facility - the Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT), Jaipur due to the operations escalation of COVID-19 cases across the country.

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Hero MotoCorp ended at Rs 2,785.00, down by Rs 2.45, or 0.088 percent on the BSE.