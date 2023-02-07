Hero Moto Earnings Preview: Weak quarter likely as volumes remain under pressure

Raw Material costs as a percentage of sales are likely to fall to 71 percent from 72 percent in the September period.

India's largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp is likely to report a weak quarter for the October-December period as the company's volumes continue to remain under pressure.

A CNBC-TV18 poll expects the company's topline to remain flat from last year while operating and net profit may both decline in the low-single-digits year-on-year.

Hero Moto's volumes fell to the lowest in three quarters during the December period, declining nearly 4 percent from last year to 12.4 lakh units. When compared to the September quarter, volumes have declined 12.6 percent.

Volumes have been impacted as there is no recovery seen in the rural and mass market segment which is a core operating area for most two-wheeler companies.

The drop in margin for the quarter may be cushioned slightly due to a slight improvement in input costs and price hikes. Raw Material costs as a percentage of sales are likely to fall to 71 percent from 72 percent in the September period.

In case the EBITDA margin does meet the CNBC-TV18 poll, this will be the fourth straight quarter for Hero where margin has been less than the 12 percent mark.

Shares of Hero Moto have been absolutely flat over the last 12 months. The stock has underperformed rival Bajaj Auto during this period as the latter has gained 10 percent.