Here's what experts make of Reliance Industries Q2FY22 earnings

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 13,680 crore for the quarter ended September, up 11.5 percent sequentially.

Revenue came in at Rs 1.67 lakh crore for the conglomerate in the July-September period, as against Rs 1.4 lakh crore in the previous quarter.

Reliance Jio reported a standalone net profit of Rs 3,528 crore in the second quarter of FY22 meeting street expectations of Rs 3,500 crore according to a CNBC-TV18 poll.

The average revenue per user or ARPU, however, has beaten expectations handsomely coming in at Rs 143.60 versus an expectation of Rs 140.50, as per the poll.

Abhijeet Bora of Sharekhan BNP Paribas said though the reduction of 11 million subscribers is negative for Jio, the ARPU hike indicates that there might be some increase in tariffs in the telecom sector.

Market expert Prakash Diwan said the numbers are very good, especially when one of the smallest businesses is contributing the biggest growth. He said the company is firing on all cylinders and is an absolute beat.

Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.