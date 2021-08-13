HealthCare Global expects bioinformatics centre to grow 15-20% this year

Healthcare Global reported its earnings for the June-ended quarter. Revenue is up 68 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis and margin has expanded quite significantly to around 16 percent. BS Ajai Kumar, Chairman and CEO of Healthcare Global Enterprises, discussed the earnings fineprint.

The company is an oncology player, most of the revenues continue to come from the oncology segment.

Kumar said, “We are oncology players majorly, to the extent of 85 percent. We did have some of the multi-speciality hospitals, which contributed to the COVID revenue. So I would say most of our revenue is from the core business, which is oncology. And during the COVID period in the first wave, we did see a dip. But I am happy to say that during the second wave, we weathered the storm successfully and most of our revenue, which is reflected, is from our core business at this time.”

On diagnostic centres, he explained, “The diagnostic centre is actually a bioinformatics centre and it has a combination of both R&D as well as regular diagnostic and genomic works. We expect it to grow 15 to 20 percent this year. Particularly genomic work is ramping up extremely well as per our expectation because the future in oncology is really genomic-driven treatment. Having a strong genomic base will add to our HCG centres extremely well for being patient-centric.”

When asked if the company is back to pre-COVID levels, he replied, “I would say we are over 90 percent now. And as we clock into the second and third quarter, we expect this to return back to normal. One of the most important things is that even during the COVID period, our new centres clocked very well. They did extremely well and have almost reached our expectations.”

On new and existing centres, he said, “Our existing centres showed a significant EBITDA as expected, which we have put out and the new centres are about to break-even. Our Mumbai centre has broken even successfully and the only centre which needs to break even is Kolkata. So most of our centres, we expect in the second or third quarter to break-even except Kolkata, which may happen in the fourth quarter.”

The company’s EBITDA margins for the existing centres are over 20 percent, which is nearly its target, he mentioned.

Fertility centres are in the green. “We are ramping it up now and most of our fertility centres will be back to normal in the third quarter,” he said.

