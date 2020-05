Housing and Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) reported a weak set for the March 2020 quarter with consolidated top-line down 42 percent to Rs 16,600 crore, when compared to the same period last year.

The revenue from operations for the same period stood at Rs 28,747 crore last year. Meanwhile, standalone net revenue rose nearly 3 percent to Rs 11,976 crore.

Net interest income (NII) in Q4FY20 grew by 17 percent to stand at Rs 3,780 crore, on a standalone basis.

The consolidated net profit declined 10 percent to Rs 4,341 crore as against Rs 4,811 crore for the corresponding quarter last year. Standalone net profit also slipped 22 percent to Rs 2,232 crore.

The GNPA (gross NPA) in non-individual jumped to 4.71 percent versus 2.91 percent, when compared to the third quarter. The capital adequacy ratio (CAR) stood at 17.7 percent.

For the year ended March 31, 2020, the cost to income ratio stood at 9 percent compared to 8.9 percent in the previous year. The loan book rose 11 percent to Rs 4,50,903 crore.

Keki Mistry, CEO of HDFC in the press briefing said, "Our total loan book grew by 12 percent. Out of the total loan book, individual loan book constitutes 76 percent, construction finance is 11 percent, lease rental discounting is 11 percent and corporate is 5 percent."

Regarding moratorium, Mistry said that 26 percent of the corporation's loans under management have opted for a moratorium while Individual loans under moratorium account for 21 percent of the individual loan portfolio.

In the case of net performing assets (NPAs), he said, "Individual NPAs have risen slightly because our collections have suffered after the lockdown. Expect NPA levels to come down after the whole situation is normalised."