HDFC Securities drops TCS, HCL Tech from model portfolio; Check its top picks Updated : May 18, 2021 13:37:15 IST HDFC Sec prefers mid/small caps and economy-facing sectors, which will benefit as markets start looking at FY23 and beyond. It remains underweight on consumption (staples, discretionary and autos), NBFCs and oil. It cut weights in GAIL, Axis Bank, and Tech Mahindra. Published : May 18, 2021 01:37 PM IST