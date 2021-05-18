HDFC Securities drops TCS, HCL Tech from model portfolio; Check its top picks

FY22 is likely to be a stock picker's market with positive risk-reward investment ideas still be available across most sectors, HDFC Securities said in a recent report.

With Q4 earnings already midway and indicating muted outlook for H1FY22 amidst the second wave of COVID, the brokerage kept the earnings’ estimates for FY22/FY23 largely unchanged. Going ahead, it noted that management commentaries on H2FY22 normalisation/recovery remain cautiously optimistic (repeat of last year).

So where does one invest in such an environment?

HDFC Securities prefers mid/small caps and economy-facing sectors, which will benefit as markets start looking at FY23 and beyond. Its preferred sectors continue to be IT, large banks, cement, consumer durables, infrastructure, gas, insurance and capital markets while it remains underweight on consumption (staples, discretionary and autos), NBFCs and oil.

It added Cummins, Phoenix Mills, ONGC, Mahindra Lifespace, LTI, Sonata Software, ABFRL, MOFS, Ajanta Pharma to the model portfolio and removed Alkyl Amines, TCS, HCL Tech from the model portfolio. It also cut weights in GAIL, Axis Bank, and Tech Mahindra.

Regarding the March quarter earnings, the brokerage noted that it has been a mixed bag with 72 of 190 companies under its coverage beating analyst estimates.

"Commodity consumers are starting to see earnings cut, given falling aggregate demand and rising RM costs while commodity producers (metals and upstream oil & gas) are witnessing sharp upgrades due to higher commodity prices," it added.

It believes aggregate consumption demand may not see a sharp recovery like in the previous year, given the likely absence of pent-up demand this time.