HDFC will report its Q4 earnings on Friday and it is expected to be a stable quarter. They have already given a press release where they have mentioned that the individual loan business was strong in Q4. So, the loans assigned to HDFC Bank were up about 37 percent year-on-year and about 6 percent sequentially.

The dividend income was about Rs 110 crore this time around and individual loans sold or securitisation was down about 34 percent year-on-year.

Expect AUM growth anywhere between 11-12 percent, net interest margin (NIM) will improve year-on-year, but decline sequentially given the fact that Q3 was really strong.

Expect credit cost to remain flat.